Real Estate

Experts push for shift towards sustainable housing practices

Dayo Ayeyemi
housing practices Lagos on tourism, digital innovation in land mgt waste management agreement, Lagos tenancy law, rent in Lagos, clean cookstove project, Lagos govt for indigent pregnant women, Lagos commitment to residents, Sanwo-Olu on accountability ecosystem, Lagos housing projects, Lagos money lending companies, Lagos underserved women, Apapa central business district agency, Lagos idle assets, access finance for MSMEs, Family seeks Sanwo’Olu’s help Lagos central food systems hub, Sanwo-Olu clamours for speedy justice, electric ferries, Lagos govt awards contracts to deflood Lagos govt prosecutes 3786 street traders, Lagos 2024 WASSCE, Hardship: Lagos govt spends N14.9bn on transportation subsidy in six years, Support drive to reduce rent burden Nigeria's educational system, Stakeholders advocate educational policy for adolescent IDP girls Sanwo-Olu announces construction of four data centres in Lagos, Lagos monthly rent payment, Sanwo-Olu commissions new housing scheme for Lagos judiciary, Lagos planning permits, Africa to must embrace tech, modernise Armed Forces — Sanwo-Olu
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

EXPERTS at a major international real estate summit in Lagos have called for a shift towards sustainable housing practices.

Leading the pack, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said a shift towards sustainable housing practices would not only reduce harm to the planet but also make shelter more accessible to all.

 He urged industry leaders to rethink how homes are built in Nigeria.

Speaking during the 75th World Congress of the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI), Osinbajo said the future of real estate must reflect the needs of the people and the planet alike.

He pointed out that climate-responsive design using local materials is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. In his view, housing should serve everyone, not just the wealthy or formally employed.

He said governments needed to take social housing seriously not just as a policy tool, but as a smart investment that pays off both economically and socially.

Citing past and present examples, Osinbajo praised the efforts of former Lagos State Governor Lateef Jakande, who built over 30,000 homes between 1979 and 1983, and Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, who added more than 12,000 units between 2019 and 2023. Despite financial challenges, both leaders were able to deliver results by planning well, buying materials in bulk, and hiring local contractors.

The former vice president noted that their success came down to political will and good strategy.

He also pushed for broader mortgage access that includes those working in the informal sector.

To help with that, he recommended embracing digital platforms such as Proptech, which can simplify land registration and reduce fraud.

FIABCI Nigeria’s President Akin Opatola echoed Osinbajo’s call, saying real estate isn’t just about buildings, it’s about people and progress.

 He described Lagos as a city full of energy and potential, ready to lead the way in innovation and sustainable development.

In a message delivered at the event, FIABCI World President Ramon Riera said the congress marked a turning point, not just for Africa, but for the global property market. He said Lagos, with its fast growth and vibrant culture, is the perfect place to explore new ideas in real estate and push for a more inclusive, eco-conscious future.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has restated his commitment to fixing the city’s housing challenges.

Speaking at the event he highlighted new strategies aimed at making homes more available and affordable.

Themed “Global Real Estate Renaissance,” the forum attracted real estate leaders from around the world.

The governor, represented by Housing Commissioner Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said housing is not just about shelter. According to him, housing also supports jobs, income, and stable communities.

He explained that his government has delivered nearly 10,000 homes in the past six years, pointed out that additional 14,000 units are planned by 2026

Sanwo-Olu stressed the importance of working with private developers.

His administration has created an environment that supports Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs). This approach helps speed up housing projects and makes homes more affordable, especially for low- and middle-income earners.

Lagos is also learning from global trends. The state is using modern tools and green practices in its housing plans. The goal is not just to build homes, but to build better neighborhoods.

These include cleaner energy, improved building materials, and smarter planning.

READ ALSO: HDAN wants FG to convert seized estate to rental housing for public ownership

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article oba babatunde babalola Ekiti traditional ruler suspends two chiefs over alleged misconduct, insubordination
Next Article Adron Homes Properties Limited Facilities management: Face-off between Adron Homes and property owners deepens

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×