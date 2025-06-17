Ekiti traditional ruler suspends two chiefs over alleged misconduct, insubordination

The Alararomi of Araromi-Ekiti, In Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Oba Babatunde Babalola has suspended two traditional chiefs in the community for alleged misconduct and insubordination.

Oba Babalola while addressing newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, explained that the two suspended chiefs , the Ojumu Idowu Tewogbola and the Eisa of Araromi-Ekiti , Olufemi Atoyebi unilaterally installed an individual as chief without authorization and against the chieftaincy laws of the state.

He maintained that he remained the prescribed authority to install anyone as chief in the community, saying that until they realized their wrongdoing and apologized properly, they would remain suspended.

“They were suspended after due approval from the Ekiti State government through the deputy governor because their actions is clearly against the laws of the land especially as it relates with chieftaincy.

“It is only the traditional ruler,in this case myself that has the right to install anyone as chief and what they did is condemnable and until they own up to their acts, the suspension will not be lifted, ” he said.

The monarch added that all vacancies existing in the Alararomi in council would soon be filled, emphasizing the critical roles being played by the chiefs for the progress and peace of the community.

He disclosed that four distinguished individuals were decorated last weekend with honorary chieftaincy titles including a business mogul, Akinmakinde Owoseeni and his wife Damilola as Aare Bobagunwa and Yeye Bobagunwa of Araromi-Ekiti, while the duo of Alhaja Adejoke Olatunji and Olusola Ajayi were installed as Erelu Atuwase and Asiwaju respectively.

The traditional ruler said that since his installation in the last ten months, the community has begun to experience waves of development across all sectors, including road infrastructures, electricity and

telecommunications facilities.

According to him, he is committed to ensuring unity and peaceful coexistence in the community in a bid to achieve his desire to see Araromi-Ekiti as one of the communities witnessing socio-economic development.

Oba Babalola commended the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji for his commitment towards his commitment in the area of road and electricity infrastructures, noting that the administration has been supportive since he became monarch, saying the community would unanimously support the governor’s second term bid.

On the recurring crisis and litigation characterizing installation of traditional rulers in Yoruba land, he said stakeholders must turned to only Ifa Oracle in picking monarchs.

“I think we believe in Ifa in Yoruba land and therefore through that we can get the best out of the candidates. We are all entitled to the throne as Prince of any ruling house, but the fact remains that he would take the best out of all the candidates that want to become the king.

“In my own view, the issue of voting to select kings should be removed from the process, it is not democratic office, it is traditional office and Ifa should be allowed to pick and the community will be better for it,” he said.

