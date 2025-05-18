Experts applaud Gov Eno’s commitment to Blue Economy

Experts and other stakeholders in the maritime sector have reasoned that the passion with which the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has brought to bear on Ibom Deep Seaport project will accelerate the socio-economic development of the state in no time.

The reasoning was relayed in their separate speeches at the weekend, during A Maritime Trade and Logistics Sensitisation Workshop with the theme: ‘Harnessing the Economic Potentials of Blue Economy Value Chain in Akwa Ibom State for Productivity and Sustainable Growth, held at Dakkada Towers, Uyo.

Resource persons, industry leaders, and other participants were unanimous in their commendation of the commitment of Governor Umo Eno towards the realisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport and the larger Ibom Industrial City.

While setting the tone for the workshop, the Commissioner for Special Duties and Ibom Deep Seaport, Comrade Ini Ememobong, noted that while the administration of Pastor Umo Eno is diligently working to bring Ibom Deep Seaport and Ibom Industrial City to reality, it was important to ensure that Akwa Ibom people are prepared and well-positioned to be active players in the maritime sector.

“Currently, Lagos and Rivers States are the players in the maritime sector because of their Seaports. With the commitment of His Excellency Governor Umo Eno, Akwa Ibom is set to join this league through the construction of Ibom Deep Seaport and Ibom Industrial City,”

“While the State Government is working to bring Ibom Deep Seaport and Ibom Industrial City to reality, Akwa Ibom should have a pool of highly skilled manpower for employment at the port and the industries that will be set up in IIC. This is the essence of today’s sensitisation workshop”. He noted.

Comrade Ememobong further noted that the sensitisation was organised to enable participants to gain deeper insights into the maritime and blue economic sector, assess the lucrative nature and viability of this sector, and see how they can be a part of this industry.

“Success only happens when opportunity meets with preparation. Opportunities are always around, but only the prepared minds are those who see the opportunity when it happens; that is why the seminar is organised. Ibom Deep Seaport and Ibom Industrial City will bring opportunities; we want our people to be prepared so that when this administration actualises these projects, our people can be at the forefront of reaping benefits.”

Speaking on maritime logistics, the President of Brightflow Conglomerate, Dr. (Mrs.) Aniefiok Iton, noted that the maritime sector held immense potential, and that if harnessed properly, its impact could surpass that of oil exploration, adding that the maritime industry is a vital component of global trade, which shipping plays a critical role in the movement of people, commodities, cargo, materials, goods and services across international borders.

“Harnessing the economic potentials in the maritime industry involves leveraging its diverse facets, including blue economy initiatives, infrastructure development, and sustainable practices. This includes maximising the benefits of maritime transport, fisheries and aquaculture, tourism and renewable energy. Countries, regions and communities can unlock substantial economic potential through leverage in this sector,” she maintained.

Dr Iton, who said it was important to recognise that every sector has its own language and, as such, gaining insights and knowledge will help in navigating the sector effectively, disclosed that the objective of the workshop was to develop skills for economic diversification in the maritime industry.

“Maritime industry, while serving as a major artery in connecting people, products, and services, the industry is exceptionally equipped with potential for citizens with skilled and unskilled credentials to diversify. It holds an immense role for professionals, academics, and activities for people with no academic background but passion, trade, and the ability to be focused and able to communicate politely with their principal and target audience.

On his part, the Rector, Marine and Oceans Academy, Nigeria, Dr. Kingsley Ekwere, stressed that “There is a need for skills acquisition not just onshore but in the waterways, saying that there is no greater time to look into such than now that the Ibom Deep Seaport is about to emerge for West Africa.

“Whatever anybody can do, we can do also, and we should be very interested in skills acquisition to function once the Ibom Deep Seaport is birthed.”

Also speaking, a lecturer at Maritime Academy, Nigeria, Dr. Friday Ufia, noted that while maritime trade was the exchange of goods and services across the oceans and seas, the logistics was about customer service, disclosing that there are short courses at the Maritime Academy to equip people in the area to be part of the Ibom Deep Seaport.

“Akwa Ibom has the longest coastline of 129km, a good road network, presence of a maritime academy to train our people. We should take advantage of the domiciliation of the Maritime Academy to get trained on how we can benefit from the Ibom Deep Seaport as owners of the port.”

In his presentation, the Director of Projects, Technical Committee on Ibom Deep Seaport, Prof. Akaninyene Ekong, said that maritime activities are open to professionals from all fields, offering vast opportunities across sectors, adding that it was encouraging to see that, at the national level, bold steps have been taken to elevate the marine and blue economy, as evident in the policy brief presented at the Federal Executive Council in May this year.

“At the state level, our Honourable Commissioner took initiative immediately upon assuming office by engaging maritime professionals across the five estates, mandating the development of a localised marine and blue economy policy. That proactive step is commendable.”

According to Prof. Ekong, Ibom Deep Seaport and Ibom Industrial City are not just standalone projects, but pivotal economic anchors, with their impact extending across the host local government areas into the surrounding region. “The seaport and land-based infrastructure will drive industrialisation and activate the full potential of the agri-estates, which are already accessible and infrastructure-ready. With this development, all private estates will eventually integrate into the industrial city zone.”

Highlighting the commitment of the Governor Umo Eno-led administration towards the realisation of the Ibom Deep Seaport project, the Acting Director, Centre for Automotive Training, Transport and Logistics (CATTL), Akwa Ibom State University, Engr. Godwin Ekong said, many coastal areas support the blue economy.

“We have the emission industry now, the power of emission, private sectors, and entrepreneurs. We know that with this kind of seminar and workshop, they will be able to invest, and the big cost of the blue economy will be reduced.”

Engr. Godwin Ekong stated that the Akwa Ibom blue economy under Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda will improve our coastal recreation, maritime tourism, maritime transport, aquaculture, infrastructure, storage facilities, coastal security, and coastal educational management.

He said the State is blessed with many coastal areas with strong potential to contribute meaningfully to the blue economy. From Oron to Ibaka and beyond, these regions are rich in population, culture, and untapped economic potential. In places like Ibeno and Mbo, people are already engaged in small-scale economic activities. With the right kind of training and investment, he noted that these areas can transform into vibrant economic hubs.

Engr. Ekong affirmed that for the maritime and blue economy of Akwa Ibom State to thrive, it was crucial that key players, particularly skilled workers, were enlightened and prepared for the Ibom Deep Seaport project, assuring that the blue economy of the State was going to be a reality and that Akwa Ibom people should not allow outsiders to take advantage of while they stand as onlookers.

In his goodwill message, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Comrade Amos Etuk, described the workshop as a significant milestone and commended the government for recognising the importance of positioning the state for future economic relevance, adding that it was inspiring for journalists to be invited to sit at the table, not just as observers, but as partners to engage with the future of the Ibom Deep Seaport project.

He thanked the Commissioner for convening the meeting and giving journalists the privilege to be the first to see and speak about the future of this transformational project. This is a specialised conversation, and I want to assure you that we, as stakeholders and professionals, are ready to walk with you, to champion this vision, support the process, and work toward unlocking the full economic benefits for our state.”

