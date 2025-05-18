Lagos LG polls: LP unveils 26 chairmanship candidates

Twenty-six chairmanship candidates have emerged on the platform of the Julius Abure-led faction of Labour Party (LP) for the July 12 Local Government election in Lagos.

Chairperson of the faction in the state, Pastor Dayo Ekong, made this known, saying that the candidates emerged at the party’s primaries, conducted across 26 locations in the state on Friday.

Ekong said that the exercise was conducted for 26 out of the 57 council areas in the state, disclosing that LP would not field chairmanship candidates for 30 councils, for strategic reasons.

According to her, the party will not be fielding chairmanship candidates in places like Ikeja, Surulere, Agege, Igbogbo-Baiyeku, Lagos Island West, Lagos Island East, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, among others, saying that the primary for Oshodi/Isolo LG would be rescheduled to produce the 27 candidates planned for the election.

The party boss listed the successful candidates to include: Mr Seyi Ipinlaye for Amuwo-Odofin LG, Mr Oluwafemi Fadairo (Ojokoro LCDA), Abudu Akinlola (Ojo LG), Biola Samson (Oriade LCDA), Dr Hassan Ademola (Itire-Ikate LCDA), Mr Abiodun Adegun (Coker Aguda), Abdulaziz Awesu (Ikorodu Central ), Ms Silifat Agbalaye (Badagry Central), Adedayo Ashade (Ifako-Ijaiye), Temitope Adulola (Iba), and Chioma Nzefili (Oto-Awori).

Others are: Paul Ayanlola (Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye), Kabiru Koleosho (Mushin), Rasak Salako (Isolo), Dr Michael Olusegun (Ikoyi-Obalende), Lateef Liasu (Iru-Victorla Island) and John Akano (Eti-Osa), Adewale Elegbeleye (Eti-Osa East), Anthonia Oyeneye (Kosofe), Adedotun Shoyemi (Agboyi-Ketu), Olajide Akinola (Ikorodu North), Bolanle Ajose (Ikorodu West), Adetolu Akinnubi (Ikotun-Igando), Gideon Adeniran (Alimosho), Olayemi Olajide (Ijede) and Bolaji Oluriwale (Mosan Okunola).

Ekong expressed delight with the conduct of the primaries, describing the exercise as free, credible, and transparent, just as she commended the security operatives for prompt intervention in areas where there were some issues.

“It has been quite an interesting one, and I am particularly happy that the LGAs’ primaries went well in almost all local governments.

“It was free, credible, and transparent. For areas with some issues, we thank God the security operatives invited were able to douse tension and agitations, and at the end of the day, the primary held.

“It was quite a successful exercise for the Labour Party councillorship and chairmanship primaries in Lagos,” she said.

