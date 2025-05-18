Ekiti 2026: Ex-deputy gov heads Oyebanji’s state endorsement committee

Ahead of the 2026 governorship election in Ekiti State, political stakeholders have set up a high-powered committee to coordinate the statewide endorsement of Governor Biodun Oyebanji for a second term.

The move followed the unanimous endorsement of Governor Oyebanji’s second term in office by critical stakeholders from each of the three senatorial districts in the state, as well as numerous groups and individuals. These include the State Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is the highest organ of the party in the state.

Other endorsing organisations include the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), all primary school teachers in the 16 Local Government Areas, the state chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), students and youth groups, as well as various communities and traditional leaders across the state.

The committee, to be headed by a former Deputy Governor of the state, Surveyor Abiodun Aluko, was constituted over the weekend in Ado-Ekiti during a meeting of key stakeholders, including political, opinion, and community leaders.

Members of the committee, tagged the ‘BAO State Endorsement Committee’, include former Deputy Governor Professor Modupe Adelabu and Elder Alaba Bejide as Co-Chairmen. Karounwi Oladapo, Folorunso Olabode, and Hon. Seun Afuye will serve as Secretary, Treasurer, and Welfare Officer, respectively.

The Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing senators from the state, and Hon. Femi Bamisile, representing members of the House of Representatives from the state, are also members of the committee.

Others are; Sola Elesin, party’s State Chairman , Hon. Dele Fatile, Comrade Segun Dipe representing the APC State Exco; Evang. Ayo Kolawole, Chairman, North Senatorial District; Hon. Bankole Odekun Chairman, Central Senatorial District; Chief Akindele Akinbobola, Chairman, South Senatorial District, Hon. Michael Akinleye representing the APC local government party Chairmen, Hon. Olusegun Ojo representing the ALGON in the state. Mrs. Caroline Egunlusi , the party’s state Women Leader , Mrs. Akinwale Kikelomo, Mrs Omolabi Bolanle representing the party women and Women Stakeholders.

Also on the committee are Chief Olajide Awe, Lekan Oyebanji, and Adeoye Aribasoye (representing the State House of Assembly), Mrs. Mary Oso-Omotosho (for community representation), and Taiwo Olatunbosun (representing the media and publicity).

Speaking at the meeting, Aluko stressed that Governor Oyebanji’s second-term endorsement is rooted in his administration’s tangible achievements, inclusive governance, and commitment to the welfare of all segments of Ekiti society.

He noted that the governor has been diligently implementing his six-pillar shared prosperity agenda, which cuts across all sectors of governance, to the admiration of stakeholders since assuming office.

The former deputy governor added that the Oyebanji-led administration has made remarkable progress and significantly impacted the lives of the people—progress that has largely silenced opposition voices in the state.

He said, “The governor’s impact has been felt across all sectors, resulting in a series of endorsements and widespread support for him to seek a second term that will extend until 2030.

“Whether in road infrastructure, healthcare investment, welfare of workers and pensioners, agriculture, education, care for the elderly and vulnerable citizens, or human capital development—the results are clear.

“From pensioners to artisans, labour unions, traditional institutions, youth and women groups, there has been a consistent outpouring of support. Even non-partisan individuals and organisations that cut across political, religious, and social divides have endorsed Governor Oyebanji’s second term. Many believe he is poised to face the easiest gubernatorial election in the state’s history.”

Aluko explained that the primary responsibility of the committee is to manage the forthcoming endorsement event, ensuring it is conducted peacefully and in an orderly manner, without disrupting the prevailing peace in the state.

“Everybody loves BAO, and his endorsement is a done deal,” he said. “However, as elder statesmen, we must handle the process with maturity. It is only wise and responsible to properly manage the event.”

