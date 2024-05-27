A Political Scientist, Dr Salisu Usman, has urged President Bola Tinubu, to deliberately put a sustainable institutional framework in place that would outlive him in office.

Usman gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Lokoja, as part of activities to mark Tinubu’s One in office as Nigeria’s President.

Tinubu would be marking his one-year anniversary in office on May 29, as President and Commander-in-Chief, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Usman urged Tinubu to follow in the footsteps of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who through an Institutional framework established Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), PENCOM, among others.

He commended Tinubu on the recent establishment of the Renewed Hope Housing scheme, Students Loan scheme as well as other related welfare packages that would make Nigerians feel the impact of governance.

He added that former President Obasanjo was able to balance key appointment positions that were spread across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria for equity, fairness and justice.

The analyst, therefore implored President Tinubu to immediately address the issue of human capital development, equity, fairness and justice, especially in the area of key appointment positions.

“I think some of the key appointments made by President Tinubu so far are lopsided and not balanced which has a semblance of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“As a strategist, I am of the opinion that President Tinubu should have favoured the northern part of the country in key appointment positions more than he is currently doing because the bulk of his votes came from the north.

“I urge the President to review those key ministerial appointments and ensure fairness to reflect the principles of federal character, and in all his subsequent appointments.

“President Tinubu received massive support from the north and I believe he should reciprocate the gesture by also giving them some sensitive positions to balance the appointment without discrimination,” he said.

Speaking on the fight against corruption, the analyst urged Tinubu’s administration to be cautious in its fight against corruption because of the conflicting political interests of some elements in the Presidency.

He noted that many past governors with corruption cases were still working freely in the society without intimidation or harassment of any kind, urging the President to intervene in the political vendetta against former Governor Yahaya Bello.

According to him, the way some people are trying to push the President against the former Governor Yahaya Bello is an indication of waging their personal vendetta against the former governor.

He, therefore urged the President to wade in and intervene on Bello’s issue to douse the needless tension, so that the President could still maintain his political grip and influence in the North central.

