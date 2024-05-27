National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has announced the ratification of Senator Henry Okunomo as the new Senate President at a recently held parliament meeting.

The senate meeting, skillfully headed by the Pro Tempore Senate President, Comrade Chijioke Emmanuel, witnessed the active participation of 178 senators from across the country, as well as stakeholders from the six zones of NANS.

The meeting was convened to address the pressing concerns surrounding the suspension of the former Senate President, Segun Elvis Ekundina, due to gross misconduct and abuse of office.

Senator Henry Okunomo, who previously served as the Clerk of the Senate Secretariat of NANS, has now been elected as the Senate President. Hailing from Ondo State, Senator Okunomo is a renowned and respected comrade of NANS.

Currently pursuing his postgraduate studies at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Ondo State, he brings a wealth of experience and vibrancy to his new role.

NANS recognizes the need for effective leadership and accountability within its ranks. The ratification of Senator Okunomo as the new Senate President reflects the commitment of the organization to uphold transparency, integrity, and good governance. NANS believes that Senator Okunomo’s track record and dedication to the welfare of Nigerian students make him the ideal candidate to lead the Senate and address the pressing issues facing the student community.

As the newly appointed Senate President, Senator Okunomo is poised to steer NANS towards a future of progress and prosperity. He is committed to fostering unity among Nigerian students, promoting academic excellence, and advocating for students’ rights and welfare. Senator Okunomo’s leadership will undoubtedly contribute to the overall growth and development of NANS and its members.

NANS expresses gratitude to all the senators and stakeholders who participated in the senate meeting. Their active engagement and commitment to the ideals of NANS have been instrumental in ensuring a smooth and transparent transition of power.