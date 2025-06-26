Expert justifies new helicopter landing levy

The enforcement of the Helicopter Landing Levy by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has sparked a heated debate among stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Critics have argued that the levy constitutes an undue financial burden on oil companies operating offshore.

However, aviation expert, Hassan Tai Ejibunu, a former Director of Air Transport Management in the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, believed that the levy is a strategic necessity, not a burden.

According to Ejibunu, the levy is unavoidable and only charged for the use of Nigerian Airspace and NAMA Air navigational services. He notes that NAMA’s infrastructure supports not only commercial flights but also helicopter operations to offshore platforms, military surveillance, and the regulation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in the country’s airspace.

“The oil companies, who are among the primary beneficiaries of these services, should therefore contribute to their sustainability,” Ejibunu argued.

The absence of modern navigational infrastructure, Ejibunu warns, poses a national security risk. In an era of heightened drone activity and evolving aerial threats, the ability to monitor and manage Nigeria’s airspace in real-time is essential. The military also relies on NAMA’s infrastructure for coordinated operations, making its upkeep a matter of sovereignty.y

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP NWC members disagree with Damagum, reject Anyawu’s reinstatement

Ejibunu pointed out that the levy aligns with global best practices, with similar charges existing in other oil-producing nations.

“Rather than resisting the levy, stakeholders should view it as an investment in safety, security, and operational continuity. The cost of a single aviation incident would far outweigh the cumulative impact of this modest fee,” Ejibunu emphasises.