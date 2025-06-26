NAHCO rated leading aviation ground handling company of the year

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has been recognised as the Aviation Ground Handling Company of the Year by Transport Day Media.

This award acknowledged NAHCO’s outstanding contributions to the Nigerian aviation sector and its exceptional performance in 2024.

Mr. Frank Kintum, Chairman/Editor-in-Chief of Transport Day Media, said the gesture was a testament to the company’s resilience, strength, and strong brand value, as praised by

NAHCO’s Group Executive Director, Corporate Services, Dr. Sola Obabori, expressed delight in receiving the award, highlighting the company’s crucial role in the aviation industry.

He attributed the recognition to the team’s hard work and dedication to integrating sustainability into core operations.

NAHCO has implemented technologies and procedures to minimise idling time of ground vehicles, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.

This award added to NAHCO’s impressive list of recognitions, including the Champion of the Industry Award from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Aviation Handling Company of the Year Award from Air Transport Quarterly.

NAHCO’s commitment to sustainable transportation initiatives and world-class aviation handling services has earned it a reputation as a leader in the industry.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP NWC members disagree with Damagum, reject Anyawu’s reinstatement

As a diversified conglomerate with interests in aviation ground handling, airport management, and more, NAHCO continues to make significant strides in the Nigerian aviation sector.

The company’s dedication to minimising its environmental impact and contributing to a greener future is evident in its operations. With its strong brand value and commitment to excellence, NAHCO is poised for continued success in the industry.