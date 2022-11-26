Bread and good health

I am a 56-year old retired Civil Servant desirous of having and maintaining good health. I eat bread a lot. I want to know if this will have a negative impact on my health

Olumide (by SMS)

Bread is an important type of food for all ages. However, it is recommended that as one gets advanced in age, efforts should be made to switch from white bread to brown bread as much as possible.

