Exempting educational resources from data charges

DATA is a necessity just as education is for Nigerians but unfortunately, many homes cannot afford it. For the attainment of education for all in this technology age, there is an urgent need for telecommunication firms to exempt educational resources from data charges. The Nigerian government recently announced the reopening of schools in the next phase of easing the lockdown factored by the global health crisis, Covid-19 pandemic. But for many children, nothing will change. According to United Nations, 10.5 million of Nigerian children between ages 5 and 14 year-old are out of school. The world body also asserted that one in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is a Nigerian. This statistic was before the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. As the most populous black nation on earth, these figures are shameful to us.

It must be acknowledged that no other nation on the face of the earth faces the challenges confronting Nigerians when it comes to tackling hindrance to qualitative education. In some areas, economic barriers – the need for children to work to support their families – make education financially impossible for families. In others, school attendance is actively discouraged, especially for girls. In others, there is the impact of insurgencies which, according to the United Nations, have destroyed almost 500 classrooms and left others 1400 badly damaged. But the good news is that Nigeria as a country can address the educational impact of these vast challenges with technology.

The COVID-19 pandemic is turning existing educational gaps into gulfs, but it is also revolutionising digital and online education across the world, as lessons move online. But in Nigeria, many homes are not equipped to adapt to these new methods of E-learning. This can mean that children who currently can’t keep up with their peers may never catch up. This in turn means that Nigeria will continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 for long after the pandemic is over. In the long term, we need to ensure our children benefit from an education worth having, one which young people are prepared for the workplace of the future, whether that means embedding basic digital skills in every area of the curriculum, and putting higher level digital expertise at the heart of our national skills ambitions. But we need to take action now to ensure that Nigerian children already lagging are not left behind and forgotten forever by the current crisis.

That means telecommunication firms must exempt educational resources from data charges. Hardware is not the problem. Within four years, roughly two-thirds of Nigerians will use a smartphone. But while wealthier Nigerian families have reliable and affordable access to the internet, millions of Nigerians cannot receive home lessons as they cannot afford to buy enough data to access the internet. It is within Nigeria’s grasp to become Africa’s first truly digital democracy, starting with universal broadband. But that takes time and money. And we need action now. This is why telecommunication firms must exempt educational resources from data charge. If not, Nigeria risks a lost generation of students, at a time we can least afford it. The Federal Government and the Telecommunication industries must put people before Profit!

The impact of digital connectivity is so enormous when it comes to improving our educational system. All of these are done with the touch of a smartphone button from the comfort of the home. We can use the same process for education, connecting teachers with students who cannot leave their homes due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, cultural practices or conflict, and safely and effectively giving children the learning resources to build a better future for themselves and for our nation. But that needs data. Data is a necessity but unfortunately many families cannot afford it. Education is a necessity which Nigeria cannot progress without.

As a matter of urgency, the Federal Government through the Communications Ministry, headed by Dr. Isa Pantami, and the Nigeria Communication Commission under the leadership of Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, should encourage both indigenous and non-indigenous telecommunication providers to play their part to helping millions of Nigerian children cross the digital divide and to kick-start our economic recovery. If they do not, the relevant authorities as already itemised above, should consider compelling them to. Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy, the continent’s largest producer of oil and will have a bigger population than America within 30 years – and yet 40 per cent of Nigerians live in abject poverty. This will never change unless we equip the next generation to face the challenges, and seize the opportunities of the twenty-first century technological innovations. With one simple action, our telecommunications firms can put us on the path to achieving that today.

Popoola, a tech entrepreneur, writes in from Lagos.

