Hushpuppi hires Michael Jackson’s former lawyer to represent him in court

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi, a suspected internet fraudster and Instagram celebrity, who was arrested recently has reportedly hired a former lawyer to Michael Jackson, Mark Geragos, to represent him in court.

Though Hushpuppi is yet to confirm the rumour, however, members of his inner circle have brought it to the limelight.

Producer and singer Samklef confirmed the news via his official Instagram.

He wrote;

“Mark Geragos is Hushpuppi lawyer. Former Micheal Jackson lawyer This movie go sweet pass Netflix… he might not even spend all his time. he will work with the government. And regain his freedom. Will be giving u guys update. #samklefblogginaire”

Mark Geragos, a successful lawyer, is said to be involved in high-profile cases of this nature and has represented various celebrities over time.

For over five decades, Mark Geragos has been at the centre of some of the country’s most sensational cases, representing the likes of Winona Ryder, Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Colin Kaepernick and Scott Peterson.

Hushpuppi was arrested last month by law enforcement officials in the United Arab Emirates and transferred to the US last week by the FBI.

Prosecutors allege that Huspuppi is one of the leaders of a global network that use computer intrusions, business email compromise (BEC) schemes and money laundering capers to steal hundreds of millions of dollars.

Hushpuppi appeared in a federal court in Chicago on Friday.

He is accused of conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through cybercrime schemes.

According to a federal affidavit, one of the alleged victims was the client of a New York-based law firm that lost nearly a million dollars in 2019.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE