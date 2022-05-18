Excitement as NGC builds, hands over health centres to host communities in Delta

The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) Ltd, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Ltd (NNPL) has built, inaugurated and handed over two fully furnished Basic Primary Health Care Centres to Umu-Eziogoli community in Ukwuani Local Government Area and Umuseti-Ogbe community in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State.

Managing Director of NGC, Engr. Seyi Omotowa, who was represented by Mrs Uche Ossai, Executive Director of Support Services, said that the company was committed to developing a robust and sustainable relationship with its host communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“The wellbeing of our host communities is paramount in our Corporate Social Responsibility thrust, and this is simply why we are here today.

“Therefore, we present to you these Basic Health Centres as a token of our contributions to the development of both communities which we cherish dearly as one of our peace-loving communities.

“On our part as a company, we shall continue to solicit your co-operation and assistance in the maintenance of peace in order to support our business growth and aspirations for the benefit of our people in these communities and Nigerians generally.

“Let me reiterate that NGC will always encourage and appreciate communities that promote peace, dialogue and understanding in the resolution of any issue.





“This, indeed, is the hallmark of our community relations engagement process. We would appreciate direct contact with NGC Management through our Public Affairs Department on any community issues and not through a third party.

“Problems are better solved where there is constant communication between entities with a vested interest, for the mutual benefit of all,” Engr Omotowa averred.

He appealed to communities to take ownership of the Health Centre by safeguarding it through adequate security measures.

Responding to the development of both communities, Mr Ogochukwu Nwose, Chairman Umu-Eziogoli community, Mr Nelson Enumah, and Mr Kingsley Chukwutem Ndiom, Chairman CDC, Umuseti-Ogbe, Mr George Oliseh for Umu Odia/Achi family, all commended NGC for the kind gestures.

They promised to secure both facilities and ensure that they serve the essence for which they were provided, urging the Delta State Primary Health Care Board and the local government areas to work in synergy in order to put the facilities into use in no distant time.

Reacting to the remarks, Secretary to Delta State government, Chief Patrick Ukah and Delta State Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, who was represented by Mrs Gladys Priegere, commended NGC for establishing the Health Centres but appealed to both communities to continue to live in peace with each other as well as with NGC in order to enjoy more social amenities.

Chairman of Ukwuani Local Government Area, Hon. C.S.P Ajede, represented by Okpor Elias and the Chairman of Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Hon Chief Goddey Obi Nzete, represented by Augustine Ogochukwu Okom, Secretary to the local government, commended NGC for the Health Care Centres and promised to synergise with the State Primary Health Care Board to ensure that both facilities are swiftly put into good use.

