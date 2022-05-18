(BREAKING): Sanwo-Olu announces total ban of okada in Ikeja, Apapa, Lagos Island, Mainland, others from June 1

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday announced a total ban on operations of commercial motorcycles popularly called okada in some areas of the state, following the gruesome murder of one Sound Engineer, David.

David was lynched and later burnt by some irate okada riders in the Lekki area of the state, a sad incident over which 10 suspects were already in the police net.

Sanwo-Olu announced the ban while speaking with all DPOs and Area Commanders across the state at the Lagos House, Ikeja, saying the directive covers all highways and some local governments, including Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland and Apapa.

The governor said other security agencies will join in the enforcement.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that David was lynched and burnt to death, allegedly by a group of Hausa men due to a misunderstanding with a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called Okada rider, over N100.

Frank and Philip, two friends of David, were also allegedly beaten till they became unconscious, and were said to be receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.





Details later…

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…