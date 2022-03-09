Ex-Super Eagles midfielder, Justice Christopher is dead

Tragedy struck in Plateau State in the early hour of Wednesday as a former player of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Justice Christopher, slumped and died before he could be revived.

Tribune Online learnt that the former international midfielder who displayed no sign of illness before the unfortunate incident suddenly slumped at about 7:45 am at his hotel in Gwolshe at Jos North local government area of the state.

A friend of the deceased who preferred animosity said he along with some friends were with him at the hotel on Tuesday evening and were with Christopher up to 10:00 pm adding that he was full of life.

Also, a family source disclosed that he was hale and hearty on Tuesday and attended the usual morning walkout and attended a political rally and had a meeting with friends and close associates at his hotel before he retired to his room.

A cousin of the late player, Manasseh Dashuwa who deposited his corpse at the mortuary said late Christopher did not exhibit any sign of illness on a fateful day as he was full of life.

The late Justice Christopher played for Katsina United and other clubs in Nigeria before he moved to Belgium where he played for ANTERWAP. He also played for Levski Sofia of Bulgaria, Trelleborgs of Sweden, as well as, Vladikarzkaz of Russia before returning home to play for Nasarawa United.

The former footballer died at the age of 41 years.

