Ramos Realty emerges winner best luxury real estate firm in Nigeria

A real estate firm, Ramos Realty has emerged as the winner of the Best Luxury Real Estate Company (Nigeria) in the fourth annual African Excellence Awards, proudly hosted by MEA Markets.

The African Excellence Awards which highlights and recognises the industry leaders from the varied sectors and specialisations across the continent for over four years made this announcement in August 2021.

The CEO of Ramos Realty, Adeyinka Ramos described the award as a testament to the client’s confidence in the company to guide them in purchasing their dream homes and investment properties.

Adeyinka assured continuity in promoting the exceptional possibility that Nigeria real estate provides for property-related business.

He, therefore, commended the organisers of the prestigious award for their laudable effort in highlighting top players in the African real estate sector.

“We are honoured to have received the Best Luxury Real Estate Company (Nigeria) Award from the African Excellence Awards.

“This is a testament to the client’s confidence in us to guide them in purchasing their dream homes and investment properties.

“We will continue to promote the exceptional possibility that Nigeria real estate provides for property-related business.” He said.

