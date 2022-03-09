2023 elections not in our Agenda, says YOV

Prominent Yoruba Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV) has said that the 2023 General Election is not on its agenda, insisting that the clamour for self-determination would go on in earnest.

YOV made this position known on Wednesday in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe, even as it said that the various challenges facing the country had shown that Nigeria is confused going into the 2023 polls.

The diaspora group, while maintaining that it would continue to clamour for self-determination, said it was obvious that the 2023 elections could not offer the needed solution to the myriads of problems bedevilling the nation.

This was just as the group highlighted a high spate of insecurity, huge foreign debt profiles, unstable economy, unending political logjam across the country and total disregard for human rights and international law as reasons for the continuous agitations from Nigerians, mostly those in the diaspora.

“It is unfortunate that for almost seven years now, President Buhari has spread hunger, pain, heightened insecurity and chaos.

“He had also succeeded in etching Nigeria’s name in debt, making the country one of the leading debtor nations. For instance, there were reports that Buhari’s administration will be paying the International Monetary Fund (IMF) the sum of 3.51 billion dollars for debt servicing in five years. That’s is ridiculous for a country that is surviving on loan.

“The administration had mortgaged the future of this country with huge foreign debts in order to stabilise the ailing economy.

“Cases of kidnappings, banditry and Boko Haram continue unabated and the country is even confused going into the 2023 elections.

“Many of those that oppose the ugly narratives of this country have been silenced. A good example is the case of Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Igboho that was just being released from Benin Republic prison on health grounds. IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is still in their custody,” the diaspora group stated.

The YOV publicity scribe declared that the group would not relent in its clamour, maintaining that Yoruba in the diaspora were ready to agitate for self-determination, irrespective of the government’s attempt to silent dissenting voices.

According to her, YOV demands nothing but freedom and prosperity for Yoruba land. Urging that people should say no to injustice.

“We are the only ones that will decide the future of the next generation of people of our race.

“We demand nothing but freedom and prosperity for Yoruba land. Let us, through our voices, say no to injustice. Let us continue to demand at every turn, nothing less than the Yoruba Nation.

“Therefore, YOV and other Yorubas in the diaspora will continue to seek international support in the most conventional and intellectual manner in order to drive home our self-determination agenda.

“We, therefore, believe also that we will never relent in the struggle. That is why it is very important for us to continue demanding for the Yoruba nation without infringing on the rights of others,” she said.