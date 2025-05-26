Ex-Ogun PDP deputy guber candidate, Akinlade, dumps party

The former deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, in the 2023 elections, Hon. Abdulkabir Akinlade, has resigned his membership from the party.

In the resignation dated Monday 26th of May, 2025, Akinlade, who was the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in 2019, said his decision to dump the party was a result of unresolved internal crises within the party in the State.

He said the crises had continued to undermine the collective aspirations for a more inclusive, democratic, and forward-looking party.

The former House of Representatives member said that the National Working Committee of the party, instead of serving as a stabilizing force and neutral arbiter, chose to align with a particular faction of the party in Ogun State,

Akinlade identified deliberate obstructions, institutional disregard, and repeated acts of bad faith from both zonal and national leadership of the party, as some of the reasons why he left the party.

The statement reads, “After a period of deep introspection and wide-ranging consultations with party members, political associates, respected leaders, stakeholders, and my family, I formally announce my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“This decision was not taken lightly. It follows persistent and unresolved internal crises within the Ogun State chapter of the PDP, which have regrettably undermined our collective aspirations for a more inclusive, democratic, and forward-looking party. Despite our genuine commitment to party-building and efforts to provide credible leadership, we were met with deliberate obstructions, institutional disregard, and repeated acts of bad faith from both zonal and national leadership of the party.

“Rather than serve as a stabilizing force and neutral arbiter, the National Working Committee (NWC) chose to align with a particular faction of the party in Ogun State, effectively abandoning its constitutional responsibility to promote unity and fairness. This partisan posture culminated in the recognition of a parallel register during the 2024 Local Government and State Congresses, in clear violation of the PDP’s constitution and guidelines.

“Our group had complied with all procedural requirements during the registration exercise, submitting duly compiled and authenticated membership registers containing over 49,000 names. These registers were accepted and formed the basis for the Ward Congresses of August 2024. However, the sudden substitution of our validated register with that of another group, and the imposition of unauthorized congress outcomes, rendered the process not only unjust but unsustainable.

“These infractions triggered parallel congresses across the 236 Wards, 20 Local Governments, and at the state level leading to prolonged legal disputes now before the Court of Appeal. Yet again, during the recently concluded PDP South West Zonal Congress, the party leadership missed another opportunity for reconciliation by excluding our bloc from meaningful participation and ceding total control to one faction.

“The current turmoil within the national structure of the PDP, coupled with growing defections across the federation, raises valid concerns about the future and direction of the party. As a leader with a duty to my constituents, political family, and supporters, I cannot continue to associate with a party whose internal processes are defined by selective justice and institutional bias.

“Therefore, I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In the coming days, after due consultation and alignment, I will announce our next political direction.

“To the members of the Triple-A Political Family, our loyal supporters across Ogun State and beyond, I express my profound gratitude for your unwavering support, courage, and faith in our shared vision for a more prosperous and equitable Ogun State and Nigeria.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE