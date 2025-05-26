Makinde commended for providing free shuttle bus for school children

Commendations have continued to pour in for the governor of Oyo, Mr Seyi Makinde, over his move to provide free shuttle buses for school children beginning from Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

One of those commending him is the Assistant Secretary, Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Oyo State, Honourable Olatunji Balogun.

Balogun, who is the son of the first Chairman of Ibadan Municipal Government from 1977 to 1979, late Dr Ghaniyu Kolawole Balogun, popularly known as GKB, noted: “Age is no barrier in inclusivity; leaving no stone unturned is what governor Seyi Makinde is saying with this laudable initiative of which I am very sure the children who will be beneficiaries and their parents will be very happy about and appreciative of.

“I am using this medium to thank the governor for this kind gesture, while I am also pledging our unalloyed support for him to ensure that the process is hitch-free.

“Let me also use this opportunity to call on our lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the Senate to see this as a challenge to up in their game in respect to their contribution towards education in Oyo State.

“I want them to come up with ideas capable of complementing the state government’s efforts in developing education and other areas which require government attention.

“They must understand that whatever history we write for ourselves, we shall be remembered for it, either good or bad. Therefore, this is the time for our representatives at the National Assembly to rise to the challenges in front of them by doing the needful.”

Balogun, concluded by thanking his political leader, Alhaji Adebisi Aremu Olopoeyan for nominating him to serve under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde, saying that he remains grateful and will never disappoint him.

