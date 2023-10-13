Former Nigerian minister Alhaji Bello Maitama Yusuf has passed away at the age of 76. The former senator, who served from 1999 to 2007, passed away in the early hours of Friday in Kano.

Alhaji Hussaini Dalhatu, a family friend, confirmed the news and stated that the funeral prayer would take place after Jumu’at prayer at the Emir of Kano’s palace.

Bello Maitama Yusuf had held key ministerial positions during his career, including Minister of Interior in 1981 and Minister of Commerce in 1982.

