The Director General of the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Professor Abdullahi Mustapha has said that the deployment of biotechnology the ravaging effects of nematode disease on plants can be addressed.

Mustapha stated this while receiving an Award of Excellence at the 6th Biannual Hybrid Conference of the Nigerian Society of Nematology (NISON) in Abuja.

He said through research and innovations, NABDA aims to contribute sustainable solutions to address nematode attacks on the farms.

“The participation of NABDA in this n6th Biannual conference of the Nigerian Society of Nematology is a testimony to advancing the field of Nematology through cutting-edge biotechnology.

“We recognise the significant impacts that Nematodes have on agriculture and the environment and we firmly believe that biotechnology can play a pivotal role in curbing nematode-related challenges.

“Humans have used biotechnology for millennia: farmers experimented with selective breeding and cross-fertilization to improve the yield and resilience of their crops and animal breeds while fermentation led to gastronomic miracles through the production of cheese and alcoholic beverages.

“The most economical and environmentally friendly strategy for limiting crop yield loss due to plant parasitic nematodes is the use of resistant plants.

“Through innovation, research and collaboration, NABDA aims to contribute to the development of a sustainable and effective solution for nematode management. We understand the importance of safeguarding crop yields and preserving the integrity of the ecosystem, we are eager to work hand-in-hand with NISON to achieve these goals,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of NISON, Professor Professor Aminanyanaba Asimiea said the Society decided to give awards to institutions and individuals that assisted and partnered them in various by putting their works out there.

“This is our 10th Anniversary as a Society, over the years, these institutions that we have recognised are the institutions and individuals who have continued to assist us and partner with in various ways, in putting out the work we do as Nematologists,” he noted.

