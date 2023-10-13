The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, has assured the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of the assistance of the Federal Government in realising a better Nigeria.

Senator Akume made this promise when he hosted members of the forum in his office in Abuja. He stressed that Nigeria can only achieve progress with unity, regardless of political affiliation.

The SGF added that the forum has a long history and will continue to play a significant role in the unity and development of the country.

“We must always be united; as it is popularly said, our strength lies in our diversity. And it is very true,” he added.

“This forum has come into existence, and it will never fade away due to the type of people you have and the quality of your leadership,” the SGF noted.

Senator Akume pledged the government’s readiness to partner with the Forum in their upcoming event to ensure its success.

“We will consider partnering with you. On the 21st of October, I will be available to stay with you, listen to your plans, and together we can come up with initiatives that will contribute to the growth of this country.

That is what we need in this country at the moment,” Senator Akume stated.

“If there is prosperity, we will all benefit, and if there is a crisis, all of us will be victims. This forum will play a significant role in the unity and stability of our dear country,” he stressed.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Forum of Former Deputy Governors and Former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr Chris Akomas, stated that the forum aims to enhance a cordial relationship between stakeholders for the stability of all states in the federation.

Dr Akomas added that the forum would be organising a special summit on the 21st of this month for all serving deputy governors to educate and interact with them on how to move their respective states forward, benefiting the government at the centre.

“The Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria has been in existence, and we have been actively carrying out activities,” Dr Akomas emphasised.

“We had robust activities last year, and this year we are preparing for our annual conference, which is similar to an annual general meeting.

However, the difference this year is that we are going to have a speaking summit for serving deputy governors, who are associate members of the forum.”

“The summit is geared towards enhancing cordial relationships to ensure that the interactions between stakeholders in the running of the affairs of the states are captured.

It will help in achieving developmental goals because if we perform well at the state level, it will also contribute to strengthening the government at the centre.

“Our focus is on the unity, peace, and progress of the nation. Our major goal is the people’s interest so that at the end of the day, governance and government will be delivered to Nigerians,” he said.

