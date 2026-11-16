Estonia to close Russian border crossings after alleged sabotage attempt

Estonia has announced plans to close all its border crossings with Russia from December 1 following the arrest of eight suspects over an alleged sabotage attempt targeting a drone manufacturing company.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna announced the decision on Sunday, saying the move was aimed at reducing Russia’s ability to carry out hostile activities in the country and preventing the circumvention of sanctions.

Estonia’s Internal Security Service (Kapo) said it had foiled an attempt to set fire to and detonate explosives at Threod Systems, a company that manufactures reconnaissance and attack drones, north of the capital, Tallinn, on Saturday night.

Eight suspects were detained in connection with the alleged plot. Chief prosecutor Astrid Asi said the individuals were based in Latvia.

Tsahkna said there was “clear evidence” that Russia’s military intelligence service, the GRU, had ordered the planned attack. His accusation echoed claims made earlier by Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

“Closing the border crossings will reduce Russia’s ability to conduct hostile activities in Estonia and strengthen our efforts to prevent sanctions circumvention,” Tsahkna wrote on X.

The foreign minister did not state how long the closure would remain in force.

Estonia has three border crossings with Russia, which are among the few remaining overland transit routes between Russia and the European Union. The crossings reportedly account for more than 60 per cent of Russians’ overland trips to Europe.

Michal described the alleged sabotage attempt as part of what he called Russia’s wider hybrid campaign against Europe, aimed at weakening support for Ukraine.

However, the Kremlin rejected Estonia’s allegations.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the accusations were baseless and reflected what he described as a pattern of false claims against Moscow by European countries.

“They are entirely baseless. We therefore cannot accept such accusations. We do not accept them, we do not condone them, we disagree with them, and we completely reject these accusations,” Peskov said.

He also criticised Estonia’s planned border closure, comparing it to the construction of a wall between the two countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova separately told state-run TASS news agency that, if implemented, the decision would amount to “yet another bout of aggressive and unbridled Russophobia.”

The latest incident comes amid growing security concerns among European countries over alleged Russian-linked sabotage activities.

In August, Estonia arrested Latvian nationals following a similar attempted arson attack against Milrem, a defence subcontractor based in Tallinn.

In October, Lithuania strengthened troop deployments along its western border near Russia’s Kaliningrad region after an incident involving armed and masked intruders who crossed the border in Latvia.

Earlier in November, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused Russia of staging a border provocation near the Kaliningrad region.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations that it is organising arson and sabotage operations across Europe.

(The Moscow Times)