Nigerian man arrested in India with 43g of methamphetamine

Indian police have arrested a 47-year-old Nigerian man, Promise Chukwu, over the alleged supply of methamphetamine to information technology professionals in parts of Chennai, India.
Chukwu was apprehended during an undercover operation on Pallavaram Radial Road, where police reportedly recovered 43 grammes of methamphetamine from him.
According to India Today’s Video Desk on Sunday, the arrest followed investigations into a suspected drug distribution network. Police reportedly deployed an undercover operative posing as a prospective buyer to identify and arrest the Nigerian.
Investigators allege that Chukwu supplied the illicit substance to customers in Tambaram, Mahabalipuram and areas around Chennai Airport, with information technology professionals among those suspected of purchasing the drugs.
ALSO READ: Police chaplain absolves Tinubu of blame for economic, other challenges
Police also suspect that he obtained his supplies from Bengaluru before distributing them across the identified locations.
Further investigations reportedly revealed that Chukwu had remained in India beyond the validity of his tourist visa, raising additional questions about his immigration status.
He has been taken into custody for further questioning as police continue investigations into the alleged drug distribution network.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now