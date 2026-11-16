Nigerian man arrested in India with 43g of methamphetamine

Indian police have arrested a 47-year-old Nigerian man, Promise Chukwu, over the alleged supply of methamphetamine to information technology professionals in parts of Chennai, India.

Chukwu was apprehended during an undercover operation on Pallavaram Radial Road, where police reportedly recovered 43 grammes of methamphetamine from him.

According to India Today’s Video Desk on Sunday, the arrest followed investigations into a suspected drug distribution network. Police reportedly deployed an undercover operative posing as a prospective buyer to identify and arrest the Nigerian.

Investigators allege that Chukwu supplied the illicit substance to customers in Tambaram, Mahabalipuram and areas around Chennai Airport, with information technology professionals among those suspected of purchasing the drugs.

Police also suspect that he obtained his supplies from Bengaluru before distributing them across the identified locations.

Further investigations reportedly revealed that Chukwu had remained in India beyond the validity of his tourist visa, raising additional questions about his immigration status.

He has been taken into custody for further questioning as police continue investigations into the alleged drug distribution network.