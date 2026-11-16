UK, Nigeria strengthen partnership to combat illicit financial flows

The United Kingdom and Nigeria have strengthened their partnership to combat illicit financial flows through improved financial intelligence sharing, public-private sector collaboration and cross-border cooperation.

The partnership was reinforced during a series of high-level engagements in the UK involving a Nigerian delegation led by the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Hafsat Bakari.

The delegation comprised representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), as well as stakeholders from the banking and telecommunications sectors.

A major focus of the engagements was Nigeria’s proposed Joint Financial Intelligence Cooperation (JFIC), a Nigerian-led public-private partnership designed to strengthen collaboration between government institutions and private-sector organisations in identifying and tackling money laundering, fraud, terrorism financing and other illicit financial activities.

The delegation also engaged with the UK’s Joint Money Laundering Intelligence Taskforce (JMLIT), a public-private partnership that brings together law enforcement agencies, regulators and financial institutions to identify and respond to financial crime threats.

The sessions, which also involved UK Finance, provided opportunities for both countries to exchange expertise on financial intelligence, information sharing and coordinated responses to illicit financial activities.

Speaking on the partnership, Deputy Director, Illicit Finance and Anti-Corruption Department of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), Chris Chalmers, said illicit financial flows threatened the economies of both countries and enabled the activities of criminal networks operating across national borders.

He said the engagements had helped consolidate cooperation on shared threats and international standards, particularly in developing effective public-private partnerships.

“Nigeria and the UK have a deep and long-standing partnership in working together to address illicit financial flows. Illicit finance harms both of our economies and enables the work of malicious transnational actors.

“Engagements last week helped us consolidate our cooperation on a range of shared threats and global standards, including on public-private partnerships. The FCDO will continue to partner with Nigeria to operationalise the Joint Financial Intelligence Collaboration,” Chalmers said.

Bakari said the increasing interconnectedness of illicit financial networks made international cooperation and effective intelligence sharing essential to tackling financial crimes.

She said Nigeria was strengthening its financial intelligence architecture through initiatives such as JFIC, which would enable public institutions and private-sector partners to work more effectively in detecting and responding to financial threats.

“Illicit financial networks are increasingly interconnected and transnational, making collaboration not merely desirable but essential.

“Nigeria is strengthening its financial intelligence architecture through initiatives such as JFIC, which will enable public institutions and private-sector partners to work more effectively together.

“Our partnership with the United Kingdom provides valuable opportunities to exchange expertise and develop practical solutions that reflect Nigeria’s priorities, strengthen our financial system and translate intelligence into measurable impact,” she said.

Also speaking, NECC Fraud Threat Lead at the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), Marc Brown, said the partnership between the NCA’s National Economic Crime Centre (NECC) and the NFIU would strengthen collective efforts to prevent and disrupt financial crimes.

Brown said the UK would continue to support Nigeria’s development of JFIC through improved intelligence sharing and operational cooperation.

He said the collaboration would enhance the ability of both countries to identify and disrupt individuals and networks exploiting their economies through financial crimes.

During the visit, the Nigerian delegation also held discussions with senior officials of the NCA, UK Financial Intelligence Unit (UKFIU), HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), FCDO and HM Treasury.

The discussions covered operational cooperation, the UK’s Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Presidency, trade-based money laundering, emerging illicit financial risks and opportunities for stronger international collaboration.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to improving financial intelligence sharing and strengthening public-private partnerships to protect the integrity of their financial systems and combat illicit financial activities.

