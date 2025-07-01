Environmentalists task Lagos abattoir operators on proper hygiene

THE Environmental Officers’ Association of Nigeria (EOAN) has tasked the operators of abattoirs in Lagos State on proper hygiene to safeguard consumers from food-related diseases

President of the association, Lagos State chapter, Dr Akinyele Cyril Babasope, gave the task during a seminar organised for members of the butchers’ association in the state by the environmental officers.

Babasope said that if the facilities were kept clean, diseases would be minimised while advising butchers in the state to always ensure they purchased healthy cows for slaughtering, adding that there were diseases that could be contracted from infected animals.

The president said that abattoirs, also regarded as slaughter houses play a vital role in the food industry, providing a safe and humane environment for animal slaughtered and meat processing.

He said that the facilities pose significant environmental and health risks if not properly managed.

Babasope further said that it is the duty of environmental health officers to play their roles in ensuring the safe operation of abattoirs and protecting public health, as mandated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and national laws.

Speaking on the importance of environmental health officers in abattoir management particularly in Nigeria, Babasope disclosed that the Environmental Health Council of Nigeria Act 11 of 2002 (as amended) empowered environmental officers to regulate and monitor abattoir operations.

He added that the Environmental Health Practice Regulation of 2024 also provided guidelines for environmental officers to ensure compliance with environmental health standards.

Babasope further added that EHOs conduct regular inspections of abattoirs to ensure compliance with relevant laws, regulations and standards, as outlined by the WHO and national laws.

Babasope advised butchers association to work with facility management to implement measures to mitigate health risks associated with abattoir.

He noted that EHOs will further enforce laws and regulations to abattoir operations by issuing warnings, fines or closure orders when necessary to ensure compliance.

He further advised members of butchers association to make their abattoirs clean at all times as well as follow the order of environmental sanitation.