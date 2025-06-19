US to screen social media before granting student visas

The United States government has announced that it will now screen the social media profiles of all student and exchange visitor visa applicants before granting entry, as part of enhanced vetting measures.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the U.S. Department of State said the new requirement affects all applicants seeking F (academic), M (vocational), and J (exchange) nonimmigrant visas.

Under the updated directive, applicants must set their social media accounts to “public” to allow consular officers to review their online presence during the screening process.

“We use all available information in our visa screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security,” the department said.

“Under new guidance, we will conduct a comprehensive and thorough vetting, including online presence, of all student and exchange visitor applicants.”

The U.S. government emphasised that a visa is “a privilege, not a right,” and described visa adjudication as a national security function.

Embassies and consulates around the world are expected to resume scheduling student and exchange visa appointments soon, with the State Department urging applicants to monitor their respective U.S. embassy websites for updates.

The announcement follows a temporary suspension of student visa processing ordered in May by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reportedly to review and strengthen security procedures.

