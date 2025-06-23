Community News

Environmental degradation: Ogun Assembly interface with stakeholders from Ifo 2 state constituency

Gbenga Olumide
The House Committee on Justice, Ethics and Public Petitions in the Ogun State House of Assembly, led by Hon. Oluseun Adesanya, recently had an interface with stakeholders involved in a petition from the Baale Akinosi Area Community Development Council, regarding environmental degradation caused by a water pipeline project by the Lagos State government which affects communities at Akute/Baale/Alausa/Oke-Aro in Ifo 2 state constituency.

The House Committee urged the Lagos State government and the contractor handling the project, Salini Nigeria Limited, to provide drainage solutions, do the asphalting of the pipeline and evacuate stagnant water in the affected areas.

Adesanya charged the representatives of the Lagos State government, including a former Permanent Secretary in Ogun State, Mrs. Cecilia Olajide, Mr. Olanrewaju Fashola and Murtala Lawal and representative of the contractor, Daniele Cifola to ensure that all issues raised by the affected communities are addressed, especially the construction of drainage and asphalting of the pipeline to ameliorate the suffering of the residents.

The Committee Chairman, in company of other lawmakers, including Honourables Folawewo Salami, Dickson Awolaja and Babatunde Tella, stressed the need to invite more stakeholders, including representatives from the Ogun State Ministries of Environment, Works and Infrastructure as well as Water Resources, along with officials from the Lagos Adiyan Waterworks and Salini Nigeria Limited, among others to address the issue in due course.

