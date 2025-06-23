NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs unveil digital academy to empower Nigerian youths, women

IN a move to redefine the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Youth Entrepreneurs (NYE) under the leadership of Mr Segun Bolaji has officially launched the NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs’ Digital Academy (NYEDA).

The unveiling took place during the NYE Side event tagged: “Youth Entrepreneurship in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Academy” coinciding with the 65th NACCIMA Annual General Meeting held at De Peace Hotel, Ilorin, Kwara State, via a hybrid event that drew enthusiastic participation from across the globe.

The Academy, which was described as a game-changer in Nigeria’s digital upskilling landscape, was designed to provide 100 per cent free, accessible, and professionally curated online courses tailored to the entrepreneurial and digital development needs of young Nigerians, women and other interested individuals.

The initiative is aimed at narrowing the digital divide and creating opportunities for inclusive, sustainable economic growth through technology and innovation.

With a mission to bridge the knowledge gap among youth, especially in underserved communities, NYEDA is open to all Nigerians — particularly young people and women — who are determined to acquire globally relevant business and digital competencies.

The programme was structured to be flexible, inclusive, and results-driven, with emphasis on practical applications and real-life case studies.

In his remarks, the National Coordinator of NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs, Mr Segun Bolaji expressed profound appreciation to the National President of NACCIMA, Mr Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq., for his visionary leadership and also to the incoming President of NACCIMA, Dr. Jani Ibrahim oon MNI for his support in single handedly sponsoring the NYE side event, which took place during the NACCIMA AGM in Ilorin, Kwara State and most importantly to the KVP Nigeria Project led by Mrs Nele Lahrmann-Muniru for sponsoring this game-changing initiative, the NYE Digital Academy.

“The NYE Digital Academy is not just a platform — it is a national movement. It represents our shared vision to empower a new generation of digitally savvy, business-minded Nigerian youths who can compete and succeed globally,” Bolaji declared.

The launch of NYEDA is a timely and transformative step toward fostering economic resilience, reducing unemployment, and positioning Nigerian youth at the forefront of digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

