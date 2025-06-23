JUST IN: Iran, Israel have agreed to ceasefire — Trump

United States President, Donald Trump, has announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel, signaling an imminent end to the 12-day conflict that has drawn global concern.

According to the president in a statement late Monday, both nations have committed to a phased ceasefire beginning in six hours, with Iran expected to initiate the truce.

He noted that Israel will follow with its own cessation of hostilities after 12 hours. The agreement stipulates that each side will maintain peace and mutual respect during the other’s ceasefire period.

The full cessation of hostilities is expected to culminate in a formal end to the conflict after 24 hours. Trump described the development as a significant diplomatic breakthrough, crediting the resilience and decision-making of both nations in averting a wider regional war.

The statement, “CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED! Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World. During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL.

“On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, “THE 12 DAY WAR.”

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!”

This is coming a few hours after Trump earlier called for calm and a return to regional stability following Iran’s missile strike on the United States’ largest military base in the Middle East, describing the attack as weak and ineffective.

In a statement on Monday, Trump confirmed that Iran had launched 14 missiles in response to the recent US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, but said 13 of the missiles were intercepted, while the remaining one posed no threat.

