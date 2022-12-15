Ensure we have smooth transition without bloodbath, CAN tells FG

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and Abuja converged on Kaduna on Thursday for a two-day prayer summit where they called on the Federal Government to ensure a smooth transition of power without a bloodbath.

They also called on the federal government to provide an enabling environment for all the political parties and their candidates so that 2023 elections should be regarded as credible by Nigerians and the international community.

The chairman of CAN 19 Northern states and Abuja, Reverend Yakubu Pam, said in his opening remarks during the summit that “this prayer summit is timely and auspicious as it is taking place barely few months before the 2023 general election.”

While welcoming all the state CAN officials in the 19 Northern states and FCT as well as the executive members of the Northern CAN to the strategic prayer summit, he said “the time when Christians show apathy to political issues is over.”

The Christian leader stated: “We are all enjoined to come out en masse and participate in the electioneering process of our democracy because it is the only way we can produce good leaders of our choice to lead us at different levels.

“The theme of this prayer summit as you all know is ‘Managing Diversity in an Electioneering Process: The Role of the Religious Leaders’. This theme is apt as it suggests clearly the reason why we are here.”

He advised that Christians should come out as never before to vote and be voted for in the forthcoming general election in February 2023.





“It is expected that every eligible Christian should take it upon himself or herself to register with INEC and should not stop there, rather should ensure that he or she gets the PVC so that they can participate in the voting process.

“The government whether at the federal or state levels should be proactive in addressing challenges and conflicts that might arise before, during and post-election period.

“It also called on the government to ensure a smooth electioneering campaign and smooth transition without a bloodbath.

“It is equally the responsibility of the government to ensure a level playing field for all the candidates of all the political parties and voters so that at the end of the day we can have a credible election that could be accepted by Nigerians and the international community,” he added.