Plateau APC says party not behind destruction of PDP billboards

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has debunked the allegation by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that APC was behind the destruction of PDP billboards in the state.

Recall that the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Mr. John Akans in a statement had accused the APC of destroying its billboards, especially within the city of Jos, the state capital.

He accused the leadership of APC in the state of being behind the destruction, adding that some members of the party were arrested in the course of the act and are now in police custody.

In its response to the allegation, the State Publicity Office of the APC, Hon. Slyvanus Namang said it was a known fact that the PDP has a penchant for pulling down the APC’s billboards and posters and flexing around Jos and its environs.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“In fact, the PDP members have either removed or destroyed our billboards at Heipang, Maraban Jama’a, Anguldi, D.B. Zang Junction, Dadin Kowa, Hwolshe, and Secretariat Junction, just to mention a few, but we have shown great restraint by not allowing our supporters to behave like them.

“As we await the outcome of the police investigation of the so-called APC members it allegedly handed over to them, and without preempting the outcome of the investigation, we would not be surprised if, at the end, such arrested persons turn out to be members of one of the many PDP factions in the state.

“In any case, how can the APC, whose campaigns are anchored on issues, be worried about the PDP, whose existence is more on social media, as confirmed by its inability to organize just a one-day rally that only succeeded in exposing its lack of unity in the state?”