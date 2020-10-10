#EndSARS: We did not shoot anybody in Ogbomoso ― Police

Latest News
By Adewale Oshodi
The Oyo State police command has denied its operatives shot and killed an #EndSARS protester in Ogbomoso town.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Saturday, in a statement, described as false the trending story that a protester was shot and killed by policemen in Ogbomoso.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that the police allowed the protesters to express their feelings during the protest and they were not hindered in any form until when they started throwing stones into the police premises and attempted to gain entrance into the premises.

“The police, in turn, used tear gas to disperse them from gaining entrance into the Owode Ogbomoso Area Command/Police Station. The police did not fire a shot or kill any protester as widely circulated.

“The CP in his earlier press release had sought for collaborations of parents/guardian, religious and community leaders, leaders of thought, among others, to wade in and appeal to these angry youths to exercise patience, give the police high command some time to properly reform SARS.

“He has equally warned social miscreants/disgruntled elements to steer clear of the state as the police in Oyo Stage will not fold their arms and allow the breakdown of law and order.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

#EndSARS

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

#EndSARS

