OndoDecides2020: Former governor Mimiko wins polling unit

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has won his unit for the ZLP in the governorship election in Ondo State.

Mimiko voted at unit 20, ward 7 in Ondo, Ondo West local government area of the state.

The ZLP scored 81 to defeat Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 31 and All Progressives Congress (APC) with 19 votes.

Mimiko, a two-term governor of the state won his first term in office under the platform of Labour Party and his second term under the PDP.

Upon completion of his second term in 2017, the former minister under the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo-led PDP administration dumped the PDP and formed the ZLP.

