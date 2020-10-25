EndSARS: Oyo schools reopen Monday

Schools in Oyo State are to be reopened on Monday.

Recall that the state government had ordered the closure of all schools effective last Wednesday in the wake of gridlock and harassment of citizens that accompanied the #EndSARS protests.

State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, conveyed the reopening directive in a statement on Sunday.

Olaleye hinged the reopening order on government’s observance that normalcy had returned to the state.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde directed the closure of schools in Ibadan metropolis on Tuesday, 20th of October, in the wake of #Endsars protests that rocked the state.

“His Excellency, had in a message to the people of Oyo State stated that the situation will be reviewed on Friday 23rd October 2020.

“Following a review of the situation as earlier promised, the state government is happy to observe that normalcy has returned to the state in the aftermath of the protests.

“His Excellency, the Governor appreciates the youths who have been cooperating with security operatives to maintain peace, while assuring them that their demands are being addressed.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Discharged 4,850 Last Week, Highest Figure In Four Weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total…

BREAKING: Hoodlums Set Prisoners Free In Benin During #EndSARS Protest (SEE VIDEO)

The Nigerian Correctional Centre facility, otherwise known as prison, located at Reservation Road Junction on Sapele Road, Benin City, on Monday suffered a prison break as the #EndSARS protesters locked down the ancient city.

BREAKING: Buhari, Senate President, House Of Reps Speaker In Closed-Door Meeting Over #EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a closed-door meeting with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila over the various #EndSARS, #EndSWAT protests across the country.

My Convoy Was Attacked By Political Thugs Not Protesting Youths — Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said that, he was attacked by thugs and not protesting youths.

In his broadcast to the people of the state this morning in Osogbo, the governor alleged that…

#EndSARS: Oyo schools reopen Monday