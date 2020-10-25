PHOTOS: Scores arrested for alleged looting, vandalisation in Osun

Scores of Osun State residents have been arrested for alleged looting, vandalisation in Osun State while some of the items stolen had been recovered from them.

This is coming few hours after the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate mobilization of all police operational assets and resources to bring an end to the wanton violence, killings, looting and destruction of public and private property in the country.

A top security operative who preferred anonymity told Tribune Online that scores of suspected looters who allegedly participated in the vandalization and looting of public and private properties during the #EndSARS protests had been arrested in their different abodes after a raid was carried out by the security operatives.

It was gathered that those arrested were nabbed by the police operational team of the command after they received order from the state police commissioner (CP), Undie Adie to act promptly in compliance with the IGP directive.

It will be recalled that looters invaded many politicians homes and government offices and carted away valuable items in the last few days.

Informed sources further hinted that, the state commissioner of police is now working round the clock to see that lives and properties of the people in the state are securely protected.

Speaking on the development on Sunday in Osogbo, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Mrs. Opalola Yemisi, affirmed that the state command has swung into action, assuring that the looters would soon be brought to book.

According to her: “Nobody is above the law of the land and that is why the command is assuring the people of the state that all their looted goods would be recovered and the perpetrators of the acts would be brought to book accordingly.”

She, however, warned looters to desist from the acts she described such as criminal, saying “very soon, whosoever still engages in it would be fished out to face the wrath of the law.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).