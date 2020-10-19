COVID-19: Nigeria discharged 4,850 last week, highest figure in four weeks

Last week, Nigeria recorded a total of 4850 recoveries, the figure which is the highest the country has recorded in four weeks, Tribune Online reports.

The last time the country recorded high recoveries was from September 13 to 19 where a total of 4,343 persons recovered and were discharged. The recoveries began to drop from September 20 to 26, when Nigeria recorded a total 1,175 recoveries and 996 recoveries between September 27 and October 3 while from October 4 – 10, the country recorded a total of 993 recoveries.

A total of 4,850 persons recovered from the virus and were discharged last week compared to the 993 persons discharged in the previous week which shows there is an increase.

More cases, deaths

Tribune Online analysis shows that a total of 1,143 new infections were recorded in last week which marked the 42nd week of the pandemic.

The 1,143 cases recorded show there is an increase of 327 cases compared to the 816 cases recorded in the previous week (October 4 – 10).

Last week, eight persons died of COVID-19 complications, an increase compared to the 2 deaths of the previous week.

Data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that 25,804 samples were tested while 20,272 samples were tested the previous week. Currently, there are only 3,623 active cases in the country.

So far, Nigeria has tested 578,841 out of which 61,307 cases have been confirmed and 1,123 deaths recorded while 56,561 have since recovered.

‘Possibility of a second wave of infection’

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the COVID-19 pandemic has warned of the possibility of a second wave of infection in the country given what is currently going on in other countries in Europe and the United States.

The chairman, Boss Mustapha, said: “The PTF is glad that the economy is opening-up the more, but warns that as we continue to study developments in Europe and other parts of the world, no nation can be said to be immune to a possible second-wave if the guidelines and protocols are not adhered to strictly. Nigerians need to anticipate this and prepare. Our hope and prayers are that it shall never happen.”

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 163 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 60,266.

On Monday, 164 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 60,430.

On Tuesday, 225 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 60,655.

On Wednesday, 179 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 148 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 151 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 113 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61,307.

See the breakdown of the 61,307 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 20,555 cases, followed by FCT – 5,910, Plateau – 3,580, Oyo – 3,409, Rivers – 2,696, Edo – 2,643, Kaduna – 2,550, Ogun – 1,980, Delta – 1,812, Kano – 1,741, Ondo – 1,654, Enugu – 1,313, Kwara – 1,050, Ebonyi – 1,049, Osun – 908, Katsina – 902, Abia – 898, Gombe – 883, Borno – 745, Bauchi – 710, Imo – 589, Benue – 484, Nasarawa – 476, Bayelsa – 403, Ekiti – 329, Jigawa – 325, Akwa Ibom – 295, Anambra – 248, Niger – 273, Adamawa – 248, Sokoto – 162, Taraba – 117, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 87, Yobe – 79, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

COVID-19: Nigeria recoveries