EndSARS: Ondo judicial panel receives 32 petitions

The Judicial Panel of Inquiry which was set up by the Ondo State Government to probe and investigate police brutality and abuse of human rights by security operatives, particularly by the men of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on Thursday, said it has received 32 petitions from abuse victims of the disbanded SARS.

The Chairman of the Nine-man Panel, Justice Adeola Sadiq (Rtd), who disclosed this in Akure, the state capital, during the inaugural sitting of the panel said the panel will be transparent in the course of its assignment.

Justice Sadiq who explained that the panel would be sitting only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, urged members of the public who have suffered any form of abuse from the disbanded SARS not to hesitate to send the petition.

He said the panel is still available to receive more petitions from aggrieved members of the public and disclosed that the sitting will last for a duration of six months.

He said: “As we sit today, 32 petitions have been received from members of the public. We shall continue to receive petitions as we intend to accord everyone an equal opportunity to attain justice as long as they are ready to pursue it before this panel.

“The panel will be sitting on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until it becomes necessary to increase the number of days.

“The panel has listed all the cases submitted to us, their dates and time of hearing, and will publish them immediately after this inaugural sitting to enable the petitioners, respondents and all other parties concerned, to know when to appear before this panel.

“The panel will ensure that all the parties that should appear before us are properly served and notices given to them accordingly. We, therefore, seek your full cooperation in ensuring the success of this great assignment before us.”

According to the Chairman, he said the panel would beam its focus on petitions on vandalism of properties and abuse of fundamental rights during the #EndSARS protest.

He said the panel will also evaluate the evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances, as to the validity of the complaints, and recommend compensations and other remedial measures where appropriate, among others.

“The panel would stick to its terms of reference, which include, receiving and investigating complaints of police brutality, human rights violations, or related extra-judicial killings by the disbanded SARS officers and police officers alike.

“We have six months within which we will complete this assignment. We, therefore, crave your indulgence to be brief and concise in your presentations on the respective cases. We assure you of our impartiality, fairness and strict commitment in the discharge of our responsibilities and terms of reference.

“After today’s inaugural sitting, only those who have cases to pursue or answer shall be obliged entrance apart from members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as well as those who submitted applications to observe our Sittings and they must all comply with COVID-19 protocols.”

