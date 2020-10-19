EndSARS: Four feared killed as Auchi protesters attack soldier

Hours after the #EndSARS protest which started on a peaceful note in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area, LGA, of Edo State on Monday, four persons have been reportedly shot dead.

Trouble was said to have started when the protesters were said to‎ have beaten up a soldier who later mobilised his colleagues to react.

In the commotion that ensued, the victims were reportedly shot.

The coming in of the soldiers, it was gathered, made the protesters abandon their Jattu Junction base. The gridlock on the Auchi-Okene-Lokoja road, which had built up to the neighbouring Aviele also eased off.

Pockets of violence were earlier reported in Benin City, the state capital, where hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest broke into Sapele Road and Oko prisons and burnt two police stations at Ugbekun and Idogbo while they also attacked the Oba Market police station.

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).