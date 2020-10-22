EndSARS: Edo Assembly declares support for protest, condemns violence

The Edo State House of Assembly has declared its support for the peaceful protest against police brutality, the #EndSARS agitation, describing it as “the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly.”

The Assembly, however, decried the violence that greeted the otherwise peaceful protest against bad governance, saying that “the destruction of public and private property anywhere in Edo State only serves the interest of enemies of the State and bring untold hardship to our people.”

In a statement issued in Benin and Thursday and endorsed by the Speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun, the legislative body disclosed that its attention had been drawn “to a criminally inciting voice note that is being circulated in the social media which speaks of plans to burn down all public establishments in Edo State.”

It added that while such would have been considered a mere threat, “it, however, aligns with the worrisome pattern of destructive activities perpetrated by hoodlums who have since hijacked the well-intentioned peaceful #ENDSARS protests by youths across Nigeria.”

“The House wishes to reiterate its support for the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly. But, as an arm of government, we have a constitutional responsibility to ensure the full protection of lives and livelihoods of Edo people,” the statement reiterated.

It advised that the involvement of certain political tendencies in the dastardly and cowardly efforts at destabilising the state must not only be resisted, but it must also be roundly condemned by Edo people.

The Assembly, therefore, “call on security agencies to commit all of its resources to ensure the safety of lives and property of law-abiding residents of our state. Our people desire peace and tranquillity which will enable Governor Godwin Obaseki to deliver on the unequivocal mandate entrusted to him on September 19, 2020.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: Edo Assembly declares support for protest, condemns violence