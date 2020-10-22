EndSARS: Okowa imposes 48-hour curfew in Delta

Following the razing down of the operational office of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the multi-million naira beautification garden at Koka, Asaba, a 48-hour curfew has been imposed in the state.

The presentation of the 2021 budget estimates by Okowa to the House of Assembly, earlier scheduled for Thursday was postponed.

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa who announced the curfew beginning from 6pm on Thursday while addressing Government House reporters said all public and private primary and secondary schools should close immediately till November 2, 2020.

The schools had resumed academic activities for first term in the 2020/2021 session on October 12 after the COVID-19 induced holiday of over six months.

Violence had erupted at Koka area of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha expressway on Wednesday night where the protesters torched the facilities even as ENDSARS protests have not abated in the town since last week.

Meanwhile, Protesters took over the busy Nnebisi road in the Asaba and barricading major roads on Thursday..

Some of the stores at Ogbogonogo market were vandalised while businesses along other major streets that forcefully closed shop on Wednesday afternoon were yet to re-open as at the time of filing this report.

