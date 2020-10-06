Ember months: FRSC moves against reckless driving, overtaking, others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will embark on a full-scale operation against reckless driving, overtaking, overloading and use of mobile phone while driving during the ember months.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Gora Wobin, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Wobin warned motorists and road users against reckless driving and wrongful overtaking to save human lives during the ember months.

He noted that reckless driving was largely responsible for many auto crashes during the ember months, adding that the Corps would not relent in ensuring that the road was safe for all.

According to him, the majority of the accidents are as a result of reckless driving and night journey in which armed robbers, potholes, grounded vehicles, among others cause accidents.

“Motorists need to drive with the fear of God. You must have the fear of God in you to save yourself and the people you are carrying.

ALSO READ: FRSC urges motorists in Kebbi to obtain new number plates

“Motorists generally should always observe traffic rules and regulations and avoid reckless driving, speeding and wrongful overtaking to avoid unnecessary accidents.

“Always support the FRSC and other security agencies to ensure free accident society and save human lives for the overall development of the country,” he said.

Wobin restated the commitment of the Corps to continue to sensitise motorists in order to support traffic rules and regulations as well as government policies on transportation.

He added that the command would deploy some of its personnel to ensure that highways had free flow of traffic and motorists adhered to road safety rules.

“We will fix operatives everywhere and ensure no one sleeps on the road during this ember months. This means we will not have gridlock by the special grace of God.

“We also have the special marshals that will always come in their numbers to give us support. As we speak, they are also working round the clock with us in disseminating this information on traffic control within the city centre.

“We are working seriously to ensure that we do not have issues within the FCT before, during and after the ember months,” he added.

Wobin advised passengers to always call the attention of drivers while speeding, driving recklessly or overtaking wrongfully for their safety.

He called for urgent repairs of the nation’s highways, adding that the bad state of roads in the country had also contributed to several cases of accidents.

He tasked the personnel to work in accordance with the mandate of the FRSC, urging them to adhere strictly with COVID-19 protocols.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE