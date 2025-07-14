Recruitment: How to apply for NIS, Civil Defence, Fire Service

The Federal Government has opened the online application portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Correctional Service.

The application process, supervised by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), begins Monday, July 14, 2025, and will close on Sunday, August 4, 2025.

Interested candidates are to apply via the official portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng

Applicants are advised to read all guidelines carefully before proceeding to the Civil Defence recruitment.

The process is completely free of charge, and no payment is required at any stage.

Who Can Apply?

Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth

Age: 18 to 35 years

Height: At least 1.65m for men, 1.60m for women

Must be physically and mentally fit

No criminal record

Documents Required

To complete the application, you must have the following:

Birth Certificate

National Identification Number (NIN) slip

Certificate of State of Origin (Indigene Letter)

Educational Certificates

Step-by-Step Guide to Apply

Step 1: Visit the Portal

Go to https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng starting from July 14.

Step 2: Select Preferences

Choose your preferred agency (e.g. NIS, NSCDC, Fire Service)

Select your highest qualification

Pick from the available job openings

Click “Proceed to Application Form”

Step 3: Provide Identification

Enter your NIN and phone number

Step 4: Fill Personal Details & Upload Documents

Enter personal information

Upload required documents (JPEG/PNG format, not more than 100kb each)

Step 5: Education History

Fill in academic background

Upload relevant certificates

Step 6: Submit and Print Slip

Review your application thoroughly

Submit

Print your application slip (also sent to your email)

Important Notes

Application Deadline: August 4, 2025

Application is free — do not pay anyone or any website

Stay updated via CDCFIB’s official handles:

Website: www.cdcfib.gov.ng

Twitter/X: @CDCFIBNG

Facebook/Instagram: @cdcfibng

Applicants are encouraged to begin early and ensure all information provided is accurate to avoid disqualification.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE