Recruitment: How to apply for NIS, Civil Defence, Fire Service

The Federal Government has opened the online application portal for recruitment into the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Correctional Service.
The application process, supervised by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), begins Monday, July 14, 2025, and will close on Sunday, August 4, 2025.
Interested candidates are to apply via the official portal: https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng
Applicants are advised to read all guidelines carefully before proceeding to the Civil Defence recruitment.
The process is completely free of charge, and no payment is required at any stage.
Who Can Apply?
Must be a Nigerian citizen by birth
Age: 18 to 35 years
Height: At least 1.65m for men, 1.60m for women
Must be physically and mentally fit
No criminal record
Documents Required
To complete the application, you must have the following:
Birth Certificate
National Identification Number (NIN) slip
Certificate of State of Origin (Indigene Letter)
Educational Certificates
Step-by-Step Guide to Apply
Step 1: Visit the Portal
Go to https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng starting from July 14.
Step 2: Select Preferences
Choose your preferred agency (e.g. NIS, NSCDC, Fire Service)
Select your highest qualification
Pick from the available job openings
Click “Proceed to Application Form”
Step 3: Provide Identification
Enter your NIN and phone number
Step 4: Fill Personal Details & Upload Documents
Enter personal information
Upload required documents (JPEG/PNG format, not more than 100kb each)
Step 5: Education History
Fill in academic background
Upload relevant certificates
Step 6: Submit and Print Slip
Review your application thoroughly
Submit
Print your application slip (also sent to your email)
Important Notes
Application Deadline: August 4, 2025
Application is free — do not pay anyone or any website
Stay updated via CDCFIB’s official handles:
Website: www.cdcfib.gov.ng
Twitter/X: @CDCFIBNG
Facebook/Instagram: @cdcfibng
Applicants are encouraged to begin early and ensure all information provided is accurate to avoid disqualification.