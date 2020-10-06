FRSC urges motorists in Kebbi to obtain new number plates

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged motorists in Kebbi to upgrade to the new number plate, in line with the National Road Traffic Regulation (NRTR).

Mr Danasabe Shehu, Kebbi FRSC Sector Commander, in a statement issued by the command’s Public Education Officer, Mr Uko Uko in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, stressed the need to obtain the new number plate.

He said that obtaining the new number plate would enhance vehicle safety and ownership record maintenance.

“Those who will fail to comply will have their vehicles impounded, this new number plate is important, it enhances vehicle safety, security and ownership record maintenance.

“In the event of theft or loss, it can be traced through FRSC’s National Vehicle Identification Scheme Data Bank,” he said.

According to him, the number plate allows a registration pattern that customises the vehicle with the owner’s details.

“The implication is that any attempt to re-register the vehicle elsewhere will raise a red flag at the FRSC data bank,” he said.

Shehu said that the scheme had been deployed effectively by the FRSC and other security agencies for the recovery of several stolen vehicles.

(NAN)

