FRSC urges motorists in Kebbi to obtain new number plates

Latest News
By Tribune Online
new number plates, Kebbi, FRSC, extortion , FRSC, Licenses, driving schools, FRSC, Training resolutions, FRSC, COVID-19, NSIRS, unregistered vehicles, , FRSC, crash victims, Nasarawa, FRSC, motorists, road, Kogi, Eid-el-Kabir, FRSC, COVID-19, personnel, Oyo, mobile courts, FRSC, Delta, COVID-19, transporters, Anambra, traffic offenders, FRSC, inter state travel, roads, FRSC, Kogi, accident

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged motorists in Kebbi to upgrade to the new number plate, in line with the National Road Traffic Regulation (NRTR).

Mr Danasabe Shehu, Kebbi FRSC Sector Commander, in a statement issued by the command’s Public Education Officer, Mr Uko Uko in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, stressed the need to obtain the new number plate.

He said that obtaining the new number plate would enhance vehicle safety and ownership record maintenance.

“Those who will fail to comply will have their vehicles impounded, this new number plate is important, it enhances vehicle safety, security and ownership record maintenance.

“In the event of theft or loss, it can be traced through  FRSC’s National Vehicle Identification Scheme Data Bank,” he said.

According to him, the number plate allows a registration pattern that customises the vehicle with the owner’s details.

“The implication is that any attempt to re-register the vehicle elsewhere will raise a red flag at the FRSC data bank,” he said.

Shehu said that the scheme had been deployed effectively by the FRSC and other security agencies for the recovery of several stolen vehicles.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

new number plates

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

new number plates

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panellists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…

new number plates

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Ember months: FRSC moves against reckless driving, overtaking, others

Latest News

One killed, four injured in Onitsha road accident ― FRSC 

Latest News

We have invested in human capacity, technology, process ― FRSC boss, Boboye

Latest News

FRSC to partner with relevant stakeholders to reduce petroleum tanker accidents –…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More