Australian woman reveals how she found love in Nigerian, gave birth to twins at 56

Angela Peters, a 56-year-old Australian grandmother, has revealed how she fell in love with a 36-year-old Nigerian man named Bright and later gave birth to twin girls through IVF.

Speaking with The Sun UK, Peters shared that their unlikely romance began in 2020 after she connected with Bright’s older brother, Emeka, on a dating app. Although there was no spark with Emeka, everything changed when he sent her a family photo and she noticed Bright.

“It was like a thunderbolt, I knew this was the man I was meant to be with,” she said.

At the time, Bright was working as a cook in South Africa while Peters lived in Australia. Despite the distance, the two bonded quickly. After nine months of chatting, Peters travelled to Nigeria in February 2021 to meet him face to face. Just nine days later, they got married in a quiet civil ceremony in Lagos.

“The kids were horrified when I called to tell them, but I knew that once they met Bright, they’d understand,” she said.

A mother of five and grandmother of 12, Peters said she hadn’t planned to start a new family. She had divorced her first husband in 2019 and thought her days of raising children were over.

“Raising my kids was the joy of my life, but over the years, I realised I wasn’t happy in my marriage,” she explained. “We divorced in April 2019, when I was 51, and being single after so long was both liberating and scary. I longed to be a wife again, but the last thing on my mind was having more babies.”

However, her new husband’s deep desire to become a father made her reconsider.

“When I told Bright that I was going through perimenopause and couldn’t have children, he said not to worry and predicted we’d have twin girls together. I laughed, thinking it was impossible,” Peters recalled.

Determined to help Bright fulfil his dream of fatherhood, she explored IVF. After learning she was too old for the procedure in Australia, she looked into options in Nigeria, where doctors were willing to proceed with treatment despite her age.

“In January 2023, during a visit to Nigeria, one of Bright’s friends suggested IVF there,” she said. “The clinics looked great, and the doctors weren’t concerned about my age. They arranged for an egg donor and used Bright’s sperm — it felt like the answer to our prayers.”

By December 2023, Peters was pregnant with twins, just as Bright had predicted. Their daughters, Khorus and Knowyn, were born in August 2024.

The Australian woman who finds love in Nigerian said the pregnancy, despite her age, was her easiest yet. She documented the journey on TikTok with the help of her daughters, some of whom initially doubted the relationship but later embraced Bright and supported the pregnancy.

“It was my daughters’ idea to film my pregnancy journey and put it on TikTok, we wanted to inspire other women who dreamed of becoming mums against the odds,” she said.

Her 28-year-old daughter, Deina, admitted she was initially sceptical.

“I had fears that Bright was a scammer,” she said. “When they got married and wanted me to be a surrogate, I was shocked. But hearing Mum was doing IVF in Nigeria instead was a relief. She flew through the pregnancy. It’s a wonder to see her with the girls. She’s proved that age isn’t a barrier to following your dreams.”

Now a proud mother of twins once again, the Australian woman who finds love in Nigerian says the birth has brought joy and unity to her family and hopes her story encourages other women not to give up.

“To those who dream of motherhood later in life, don’t lose hope,” she said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE