Trader bags four months imprisonment for receiving stolen property

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a 41-year-old trader, Adams Bala, to four months imprisonment for receiving stolen burglary proof and metal doors.

The Judge, Muhammad Adamu, sentenced Bala, who lives in Byazhin Kubwa, Abuja after he pleaded guilty and begged the court for leniency.

He also gave Bala an option to pay a fine of N5, 000.

Adamu also ordered the police to return the recovered stolen property to the rightful owner.

He, however, warned Bala to desist from committing crimes.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Babajide Olanipekun told the court that the complainant Olafisoye Dotun reported the matter at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Byazhin on Sept. 30.

Olanipekun said Bala was caught by the community security guards in Byazhin in possession of two iron doors and burglary proof suspected to be stolen.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 319 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’ll remain impartial in tackling Boko Haram, banditry ― Buratai

Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Buratai has stressed that the Nigerian Army will continue to carry out its duties of tackling insurgency, banditry, criminalities and safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country without partiality.

Kwara presents appointment letters to seven traditional rulers

Kwara State Government has presented letters of appointment to seven newly appointed third class and fourth class traditional rulers.

The official presentation followed the approval by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq after the ratification of same by the Kwara State Council of Chiefs.

stolen property

Nigerians united in anxiety about country’s future, says Awolowo Dosumu

Former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, on Sunday, said that Nigerians are united in anxiety about the future of the country.

Awolowo Dosumu was one of the panelists who spoke on the theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria- What Unites Us…

stolen property