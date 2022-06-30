Elizade University denies planned attack on school, community

The Management of Elizade University, on Thursday, dismissed as false and unfounded the report circulating on social media that some bandits have concluded arrangements to attack the residents of Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State soon.

The Registrar of the institution, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, who stated this in a statement signed him, said the report was designed to cause apprehension and anxiety in the peaceful community of Ilara-Mokin.

According to Adegbenro, who stated in the statement that “the attention of the University Management has been drawn to the information being circulated on the social media that Bandits/Fulani herdsmen have allegedly threatened to attack Ilara-Mokin.

“The originators of the information claimed that the purported letter was submitted to Adaba FM, Ilara-Mokin.

“They also claimed that His Royal Majesty, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin, Oba Aderemi Adefehinti was fully aware of the letter, adding that the royal father had disseminated the information to members of the community through his town crier.”

He, however, said the clarification became necessary to assure that there was no such threat or a letter sent to the resident of the community to attack them.

Adegbenro said: “Management, it is important to clarify that no threat was issued by Bandits/Fulani Herdsmen to attack the community.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“This information has been strongly refuted by the Management of Adaba FM, which has continued to inform members of the public through its news bulletins that no letter of threat was dispatched to the Station.

“Also, the Alara of Ilara-Mokin has clarified that no threat was issued to the community.

“The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has also clarified that no threat was issued by Bandits/Fulani Herdsmen to attack any community in the State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) had addressed members of the public on this matter.

He assured that school management has put adequate measures in place for the security of lives and property of the students and staff of the university.

“Members of the University community are enjoined to continue with their activities without fear or intimidation as every necessary arrangement has been put in place for the security of lives and property of staff and students” the statement

It will be recalled that there were reports circulating on social media that some bandits has dropped a letter with an FM Radio Station, in Ilara-Mokin, alerting the residents of plan to attack the community

The reports claimed that the traditional ruler of the community had informed the residents of the area while schools were deserted and farmers withdrew from farms.

But the University management has denied the development and assured parents, guardians of the students and the workers of their safety, urging them not to entertain any fear of the planned attack.

How Ekweremadu, Wife Planned To Traffic Boy To UK To Harvest His Kidney For Ailing Daughter ― British Police

Elizade University denies planned attack on school, community

Ògògó Taiwo Hassan Spotted Fighting With A Street Boy In His Hometown

Elizade University denies planned attack on school, community