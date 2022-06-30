Suspected mentally-deranged person stabs man to death in Delta

By Alphonsus Agborh, Asaba
A middle-aged man, Chukwunonso Odo, has been stabbed to death by a suspected mentally-deranged person in Umuagu quarters of Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the suspect, Wisdom Solomon had a disagreement with his father and later ran away but his father pleaded with the people to chase and bring him back to the house along Nnebisi road, Asaba.

Late Odo was said to have caught him but unknown to him, the suspect was armed with a knife.

An eyewitness said: “The man was fighting his father and he quickly push the father and ran away. So, the father announced a reward for anybody that can bring him back.

“Immediately, people around including Chukwunonso went after him but unfortunately the victim caught him but unknown to him, Wisdom had a knife with him and he was stabbed.”

Another witness said, “I quickly rush to the scene and saw Chukwunonso on the ground in the pool of his blood and we carried him inside a tricycle to the hospital.

“On arrival to the hospital, the doctor confirmed him dead and was moved to the mortuary but I saw him shaking one of his fingers and told them but they didn’t listen to me.”


Confirming the report, the state Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect could not be arrested as a result of mental illness.

Comments

