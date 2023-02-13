By-Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

Barely two weeks before the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that eligible voters will be redistributed to less congested Polling Units within the same location where they were registered.

The Commission noted that its decision was in exercise of its powers under Section 40(2) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which vests it with the power to allot “voters from overcrowded polling units to less congested polling units within the same location to promote a more pleasant and stress-free voting experience on Election Day.

It urged eligible voters to visit its Voter Verification System on: www.cvr.inecnigeria.org/vvs or voters.inecnigeria.org to check their name on the voters register and confirm the location of polling unit where they will vote on Election Day.

“Furthermore, the list of registered voters in the 176,846 polling units nationwide will be on display at each polling unit before Election Day.

“Eligible voters are encouraged to visit their polling units to check for their name on the register and confirm location of their polling unit where they will vote on Election Day.”

