EkitiDecides2022: Large turnout as voting commences in most polling units

Voting has commenced in most polling units in the Ekiti state Governorship election as many voters were seen in large numbers ready to exercise their franchise.

TribuneOnline observed that INEC ad hoc staff arrived at the polling units visited in Ado-Ekiti, Iyin-Ekiti, Ifaki-Ekiti and other areas as early as 7:45am in preparation for the voting which commenced about 8:30am.

In many of the polling units visited, the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BIVAS) was working effectively for the accreditation exercise, while in some cases the machine was slow in capturing the facial and fingerprints of prospective voters.

As of now, there have been no cases of security breaches. Combined teams of security operatives no fewer than four were seen maintaining law and order at the units.